Eternals, Angelina Jolie challenges the cast of the film in a contest of gazes (VIDEO)

Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and the other Eternals stars go out of their way to beat Angelina Jolie in a gaze contest: will one of them be able to defeat her?

Angelina Jolie challenged the cast of Eternals in a final test: a contest of glances. Marvel Entertainment’s Youtube channel uploaded a video in which the actress, 46, faces her co-stars: although Kumail Nanjiani seems the most determined of the group, will the Kingo performer manage to beat the Hollywood actress?

In the clip, Jolie sits comfortably in a chair as several of the film’s stars do their best to beat her in “Eternal Stare Off”. Nanjiani opens the clip saying: “I mean, I don’t know if it’s clear, it’s a staring contest with none other than Angelina Jolie“.

Eternals: Angelina Jolie in a close-up

Brian Tyree Henry is the first star to challenge Angelina: Henry, 39, the interpreter of Phastos, starts out confident, but gives in after a few seconds. The second challenger is Lauren Ridloff, followed by Lia McHugh, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan.

Then comes Salma Hayek’s turn, Jolie looks at her calmly as the Mexican-born actress leans forward, placing her palms on her knees. Angelina gets the better of her too, all her challengers give in to the pressure. “Ugh, every time! “exclaims an exasperated McHugh.

Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the film

The moment comes for Kumail Nanjiani, who, before sitting down in front of his opponent, tells her: “I’ve been training for months“Apparently her hard work has no effect on Angelina Jolie: one glance from the Eternals star is enough and Nanjiani gets up from her chair exclaiming:”No, absolutely not, I don’t“.