Eternals, Angelina Jolie explains why she accepted the role

Eternals is the next and highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film belonging to Phase 4, scheduled for next November in theaters. Unlike Black Widow and in a way quite similar to the recent one Shang-Ci and the legend of the Ten Rings, the film will be released exclusively in theaters, thus avoiding the release on the Disney + catalog via Vip Access. In the cast of the film we also find an actress of the caliber of Angelina Jolie, who will take on the role of Thena, one of the Eternals. Now, in the course of an interesting interview with the editors of D23 Magazine (here the original news), Jolie has clearly explained why she decided to board a Marvel Studios project of this magnitude.

The 46-year-old actress has announced that the real reason for which I wanted to make a film like Eternals it is to become part of a large and diverse family, since she basically did not care the size of the role she was assigned. Also, what struck Jolie about joining the MCU was working with the director Chloé Zhao, a very different professional from the others. Angelina Jolie said that the first time the cast met, Zhao was barefoot, sitting on the floor, thus allowing the whole group of actors to feel “connected” in a certain way, which helped to give a further boost to the story of Eternals.

The “oddities” and peculiarities of the actors have in fact become their superpowers, with the director able to direct a huge and extraordinary cast without ever creating imbalances within the group. Eternals, based on a screenplay written by Matthew And Ryan Firpo the next one is expected in Italian cinemas November 3, 2021: in the cast also Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. Among other things, the film will also explain the consequences of the actions of the Avengers after the events seen in Endgame (here in special offer),