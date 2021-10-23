Eternals, Angelina Jolie on Thena “That’s what I wanted to be”

While the expectation for the Italian premiere of the highly anticipated grows Eternals, the new movie Marvel Studios which will be the closing film of the Rome Film Fest, today one of the protagonists, Angelina Jolie revealed in an interview the real reason why he accepted the role, and why the character of Thena. Angelina Jolie has faced well-known characters from universes before, especially in the videogame adaptation of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and said it was “Nice to fight again” for Eternals. As many of you may already know she has turned down a lot of cinecomics roles in the past! The actress went on to say that she had been approached for superhero roles in the past, but that was only when it was offered to Thena who really considered her, saying the part made her want to be part of something bigger:

“Thena… she really represented this family that I wanted to be a part of. When I realized what this film was going to be and who this group was, what this group would represent and how inclusive and diverse it was, I felt that it should always be that way. That’s what I wanted to be, and understanding my part was secondary; understand who I would have been. I just wanted to be part of this family. And I trust this director. “

Eternals, the movie

Loading... Advertisements

Eternals, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, will arrive on November 3 in Italian cinemas. The Marvel Studios movie Eternals presents a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The cast of the film includes Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the very fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Leah McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; And Angelina Jolie, who takes on the role of the fiery warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.