Eternals: Angelina Jolie on various links | Cinema

Witharriving in theaterstalked about some aspects related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the connection with the Eternals and with other Avengers that we have already got to know.

Even the Eternals have not been allowed to interfere in the events concerning Thanos, the heroes probably have already had connections with the other protagonists of the MCU. Here are his words:

I think we’re all assuming we all know, because we’ve been around for a long time. So we definitely had the opportunity to be everywhere and in every… We’ve been, and that’s the fun fact now, if you look at others, we’ve been there. The question is, there were certain things that Phastos [Brian Tyree Henry] did you create and that as you watched them you thought they came from something else? Did you observe something and something happened that you realized we were there?

Eternals will be in cinemas on November 3rd.

We at BadTaste.it will celebrate the launch of the new film in Dolby Atmos on the gigantic screen of the Sala Energia at Arcadia Cinema in Melzo, of which we are media partners. The event screening will be held on November 3 at 9.10 pm, and as always we invite you to book your seat because there will be many surprises! At the end of the screening, as usual, we will record your reactions and make a video that we will share on the website and on social networks.

PRE-PURCHASE THE TICKET FOR THE EVENT SCREENING OF ETERNALS IN THE ENERGY ROOM

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Icarus), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Kumail Nanjani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: ComicBook.com