Eternals, Angelina Jolie on who doesn’t approve of gay kissing: “They’re ignorant”

The diva who plays Thena is unleashed against those who do not approve of the homosexual relationship in Chloé Zhao’s film. “How can you not want to see the Phastos family and not be able to appreciate the beauty and love of this relationship?” He said of the request for censorship of some scenes, including the kiss between the gay married characters Phastos and Well. “I’m proud that Marvel refused to cut these scenes.” The film will not be released in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman

Angelina Jolie has railed against those who do not approve of the homosexual relationship told in the film Eternals, of which the diva is part of the cast (she plays the character of the warrior Thena). After the news concerning the requests for censorship of some scenes, first of all the kiss between the gay married characters Phastos (played Brian Tyree Henry) and Ben (played by Haaz Sleiman), the actress revealed all her blame towards who does not approve of a relationship of this type. And she said she was very proud that Marvel refused to make the requested stage cuts, with the result that in some countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman) Eternals will not come out.

Jolie’s words

deepening



Eternals, the cast of the film with Angelina Jolie coming to theaters “I still can’t understand how to live in a world where you don’t want to see the Phastos family, and where you can’t appreciate the beauty and love of this relationship. If there is someone who feels angry and threatened by such a thing, and who does not approve or appreciate, I can only say that they are ignorant people, “said Angelina Jolie during an interview with the website. news.com.au. “I am proud that Marvel refused to cut these scenes,” she added referring to the fact that the request of some states, those in which the homosexual kiss is not approved to the point of requesting its elimination from the final edit, has not been taken into consideration by the production company, Marvel Studios.

Where Eternals will not come out

deepening



Angelina Jolie on the Eternals red carpet shows off the chin cuff. PHOTO Eternals it will therefore not be distributed in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman because Marvel Studios did not agree to censor the requested scenes. In the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, however, the film will be released but with the cut of any scene of intimacy between characters, of whatever type it is, therefore in the case of both homosexual and heterosexual relationships. To direct Eternals is Chloé Zhao, the award-winning director (among the various awards she also has the Oscar for best bedside movie) for her masterpiece Nomadland. His highly anticipated new film is based on characters from Marvel Comics’ Eternals.

This is the twenty-sixth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. and was released first in Italy, on November 3, 2021, and two days later (November 5) in the United States

A stellar choral cast deepening



Eternals, the review of the Marvel film based on the comic The Eternals The cast of Eternals it is choral and stellar to say the least: there are Richard Madden, in the role of the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chan, in the part of Sersi, lover of men; Kumail Nanjiani, aka Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff aka Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, as the wise leader Ajak; Lia McHugh is Sprite, the eternal young man full of wisdom; Don Lee takes on the role of the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan is instead the lonely Druig while we see Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

There’s also celebrated British singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who appears in a cameo in a scene seen after the credits. The pop star takes on the role of Eros / Starfox so wait before getting up from the chairs in the room! Enjoy his participation because he really deserves it. Angelina Jolie plays the part of the fiery warrior Thena. It is a ferocious Eternal warrior who is capable of forging any weapon of cosmic energy. Over the centuries, Thena will develop a very close bond with Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal who will then become her partner during their exile from the other Eternals.