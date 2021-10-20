Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan in solitary confinement after possible exposure to Covid-19

The announcement comes from Variety. Some stars of the cast of Eternals including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff, in addition to director Chloé Zhao, did not attend the event organized by Elle, Women in Hollywood, last night due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Eternals: a close-up of Angelina Jolie

“Today we were notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 and, although all of our talents tested negative, out of caution, we are focusing on virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”, a Disney spokesperson told Variety.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia made the announcement during yesterday’s event explaining that the cast “he may have been exposed to the virus so to keep everyone safe the superheroes are now in super isolation”.

Eternals: Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in an intimate moment

It’s unclear how cast members and director Chloe Zhao may have been exposed to COVID-19, but on Monday they were all in attendance at the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff were honored with a cover of Elle to celebrate their roles in Eternals and their careers. Chloe Zhao was planning to be present at the event to present the tribute to Angelina Jolie. However, Gemma Chan appeared on video to accept the acknowledgment delivered by Jon M. Chu, who said in her speech: “I’m so honored to meet you, I wish you were here”.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be with you tonight, but I’m so proud to be honored alongside such amazing women: Angelina, Salma and Lauren”Gemma Chan said in her virtual speech. “I admire you all very much, not only for everything you have achieved in your career, but for everything you represent in life”.

Discover the first reactions of the American press to Eternals. Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and director Chloe Zhao are expected on the red carpet of the 2021 Rome Festival together with their colleagues Richard Madden and Kit Harington for the European premiere of Eternals, the closing film of the event. We hope that this hiccup does not preclude their arrival in Italy.