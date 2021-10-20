News

Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan exposed at COVID-19 after the premiere?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and other Eternals stars were exposed at COVID-19 after the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and other stars of Eternals, due to their possible exposure to COVID-19, were forced to skip Elle’s Women in Hollywood event the day after the Marvel movie premiere.

Eternals: a photo of the protagonists

Today we were informed of a possible exposure to COVID-19 that occurred during the premiere and, although all our stars tested negative, as a precaution we have decided to opt for virtual appearances, avoiding the events in person.“said a Disney spokesperson, interviewed by Variety.

Elle’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia revealed that Jolie, Hayek, Chan, Lauren Ridloff and director Chloé Zhao weren’t there because “have been exposed to the virus, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation. ”

Loading...
Advertisements

Eternals Angelina Jolie

Eternals: a close-up of Angelina Jolie

While it’s not exactly clear when the Eternals cast was exposed to the coronavirus, all of the stars in question walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Monday, October 18 in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie even brought five of her children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
682
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
617
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
567
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
502
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
426
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
361
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
309
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
270
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top