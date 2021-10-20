Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan exposed at COVID-19 after the premiere?

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and other Eternals stars were exposed at COVID-19 after the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and other stars of Eternals, due to their possible exposure to COVID-19, were forced to skip Elle’s Women in Hollywood event the day after the Marvel movie premiere.

Eternals: a photo of the protagonists

“Today we were informed of a possible exposure to COVID-19 that occurred during the premiere and, although all our stars tested negative, as a precaution we have decided to opt for virtual appearances, avoiding the events in person.“said a Disney spokesperson, interviewed by Variety.

Elle’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia revealed that Jolie, Hayek, Chan, Lauren Ridloff and director Chloé Zhao weren’t there because “have been exposed to the virus, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation. ”

Eternals: a close-up of Angelina Jolie

While it’s not exactly clear when the Eternals cast was exposed to the coronavirus, all of the stars in question walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Monday, October 18 in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie even brought five of her children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.