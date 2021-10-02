News

Eternals: Angelina Jolie turned down a superhero role before joining the film

Posted on
Angelina Jolie explained why she agreed to play Thena in the movie Eternals, after she had turned down a superhero role in the past.

Angelina Jolie revealed that he turned down a superhero role before signing up for Eternals, opening up on why he changed his mind and chose to join the cast of the highly anticipated Marvel film directed by Chloé Zhao, due out on November 3, 2021.

Another month and Marvel fans will finally have the opportunity to see on the big screen Eternals, the film directed by Chloé Zhao, fresh from the Oscar as best director for Nomadland. After some forced postponements, the film is ready to be released in international theaters and conquer audiences with a stellar cast consisting of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

The latter will play Thena and took advantage of a recent interview with Empire to talk about the film and what prompted her to accept the role, despite not having who knows what love for the cinecomic genre. “I’m not usually into superhero or science fiction movies“, explained the Oscar winner, saying that she had previously turned down a superhero role, but without revealing which character they have proposed to her in the past. Jolie then added:”It’s not usually my thing but it felt like something different was happening in this movie. I consider it very focused on the nature of the characters. These guys aren’t Spider-Man or Captain America or the Hulk. Even avid Marvel fans may not know who the Eternals are. Presenting them all at once is not easy“.

Recently, Jolie’s co-star Lauren Ridloff, who has been deaf since birth, recounted a complicated moment she faced on the set of Eternals, when she had to shoot a scene without being able to receive the auditory instructions of the crew and therefore understand when they began to spin: “In some scenes I found myself facing a wall. Being a deaf person, how do you guide me in those cases? At one point, I was sharing my frustration with Angelina after a day of shooting. And she immediately suggested: ‘Why don’t we use a laser pen that the special effects can easily erase?’ It was brilliant. Every time I looked at the wall and they used the laser, I knew what to do“.


