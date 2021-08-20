News

Eternals: Angelina Jolie’s Strange Workout

eternals angelina jolie

To prepare for his role in Eternals, Angelina Jolie he took ballet lessons and learned how to use a number of different weapons, although he didn’t physically use them during filming, as they were later added digitally during post-production, according to EW.

The actress, who plays Thena in the film, studied these techniques in a funny and unusual way, according to what she told the magazine herself. The whole process made the actress “feel a little freaked out” and likened the execution of these scenes to “a puzzle”.

“It’s one of the weirdest things to train for because you’re throwing things, grabbing things, breaking them in half. You feel a little crazy. You’re just reaching out like you’re thinking, “Is that a sword? Is that a spear? Is it a lasso? What am I doing?” Then you go into it and it gets really fun, but it’s a puzzle. “ This last observation has clearly been made about the computer graphics that, in post production, allows his character to really fight with weapons that appear out of nowhere, apparently by his will.

Eternals – everything we know about the film

Eternals, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, will arrive on November 3 in Italian cinemas. The Marvel Studios movie Eternals presents a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The cast of the film includes Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the very fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Leah McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; And Angelina Jolie, who takes on the role of the fiery warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.


