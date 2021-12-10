Eternals arrives on Disney + on January 12, 2022

Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe films now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney +, which gives subscribers a larger image with Expanded Format for an immersive viewing experience right from home.

Today Disney + announced that the Marvel Studios movie Eternals , one of the most successful titles of the year, will be available in streaming exclusively on Disney + from January 12, 2022 . The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new team of superheroes has taken cinema audiences on an exciting journey spanning thousands of years and, now, the Eternals will bring the action, excitement and spectacle of Marvel Studios to users of the celebrated. streaming platform.

The Marvel Studios movie Eternals follows a group of superhuman heroes who have protected the Earth since the dawn of humanity. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, believed to have long since disappeared, mysteriously return, the Eternals must come together to defend humanity once again.

The cast of the film includes Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and yet full of wisdom; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the super-fast Makkari; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, while Salma Hayek plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak and Angelina Jolie plays the fiery warrior Thena.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, while the screenplay is written by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.