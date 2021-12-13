Eternals arrives on Disney +

Disney + has announced that the Marvel Studios movie Eternals, one of the most successful titles of the year, will be available to stream exclusively on Disney + starting January 12, 2022.

Eternals joins the other 13 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney +.

Synopsis

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

Eternals USA / 2020 / Science fiction, Action Starring Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh Written by Jack Kirby, Ryan Firpo

The cast of Eternals





The cast of the film includes Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and yet full of wisdom; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the super-fast Makkari; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, while Salma Hayek plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak and Angelina Jolie plays the fiery warrior Thena.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, while the screenplay is written by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

