Eternals, backstage photo of Harry Styles reveals deleted scene

It was a revealing apparition that of Harry Styles in the post of his partner in adventure Leah Mchugh (the little Sprite of Eternals), a photo stolen in behind the scenes of Cinecomic Marvel which reveals the probable existence of a deleted scene in which we could have seen the ex-One Direction singer well before the post credits sequence which announces its future.

The detail on which speculations are focusing is that of the dress worn, for all three (there is also the Ikaris of Richard Madden) the same one shown in one of the first appearances of the group of superhuman protagonists. Exactly that of the opening of the film, which evidently should have been different, certainly wider.

Many actors in the cast had already referred to one additional scene with Starfox, or Eros, the character played by Styles, which would have been cut precisely to maximize the surprise effect of the appearance of Thanos’ ‘good’ brother in the film’s finale.

Or even to make up for the lack of one different sequence to insert after the credits, made impossible to achieve by the vicissitudes experienced by the production due to the pandemic of Covid and the consequent delays caused.

Here is the presentation of Starfox in the character poster released by Marvel Studios