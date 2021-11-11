Eternals, between philosophy and social criticism, the latest Marvel work is an action fantasy space opera

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals film, released in Italian cinemas on November 3, 2021, is co-scripted by the Beijing-based director herself. To date, this is the 26th film released under the Marvel Studios label and is part of the mammoth and prolific saga of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film can be considered to all intents and purposes a “fantasy action space opera”, which in fact mixes multiple genres and which continues the narrative of the macro-history begun in 2008 with Iron Man from Jon Favreau in which the playboy billionaire philanthropist stars Tony Stark is played by Robert Downey Jr.

, from which the character has now been practically made an icon of the history of Cinema contemporary.

Before cinecomic, the first ever publication of Eternal dates back to July 1976 with The Eternals n. 1 by Jack Kirby (both as regards texts and drawings). Over the years, these characters have been revisited and rewritten several times by multiple Marvel authors. Among these also the writer Neil Gaiman and the draftsman John Romita Jr.

Eternals: the plot

Returning to Eternals, however, the film tells the story of the Eternals, creatures with human features with superpowers, coming from the planet Olympia, who are sent by the Celestial Arishem on Earth to fight i Deviants, their evil counterparts and monstrous beings who attack humans.

Between Greek, ancient Roman and ancient myths Mesopotamia, the film traces over the course of events, more than seven thousand years of human history. The film, lasting a total of 156 minutes, is played by a choral cast composed, among others, by Gemma Chan in the role of Sersi, Angelina Jolie in the role of the warrior goddess Thea And Don Lee in the role of Gilgamesh.

Direction and photography in Eternals

The direction of Zhao, already winner of several awards Oscar (including the statuette for best movie) to the 2021 edition for Nomadland, boasts of shots studied in detail and sequence shots capable of following the action on screen very well while managing not to fill it too much and unnecessarily.

The photograph also deserves an honorable mention as it is mainly very warm, pleasant, able to relax the eye and fully involve the viewer throughout the course of the story.

The action scenes are really choreographed to perfection. A winning recipe for a sure success at box offices all over the world (or almost, given that in some Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait the film has been banned due to some LGBTQ + content deemed offensive) .

Although in some small situations the film could be a bit redundant and repetitive, as already mentioned, direction and photography are the greatest strength of the film, as indeed most of the films belonging to the MCU as regards the technical side. .

Eternals, between philosophical reflection and social criticism

The film as a whole can be seen as a reflection very philosophical about life andhuman existence, on the great capacity of the human being to evolve and learn from their mistakes and in certain points even a not too veiled social criticism and the atrocities and brutality of war. Which is no small feat considering that it is a film, this Eternals, with a high budget produced by Disney, one of the most powerful and influential film majors in the world.

