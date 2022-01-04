News

Eternals, Chloe Zhao comments on the vote on Rotten Tomatoes

Eternals, the Marvel Studios cinecomic directed by the Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, is about to arrive on Disney +: the film will be available in streaming starting from next January 12 and will therefore give a way to the many people who have not seen it to enjoy it.

As you know, the film had a couple of decidedly unenviable firsts: it was the first of Marvel Studios to receive the rotten icon on Rotten Tomatoes as well as the first to get a CinemaScore B (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

Well, in reposting a story from the podcast series, Rotten Tomatoes is wrong, made by the well-known aggregator Chloé Zhao took the leap without complaining about it, but rather, inviting people to join the debate on the occasion of the release of Eternals on Disney +:

[Rotten Tomatoes, ndr.] Really wrong? Join the fun debate or, if you’re still not sure what to think, check it out on January 12 on Disney + with director’s commentary and other features!

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Icarus), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Kumail Nanjani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and Kit Harington.

What do you think and how long are you waiting for the arrival of Eternals on Disney +?

All the news and insights on Eternals are available in our movie profile!

