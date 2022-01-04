Eternals, Chloe Zhao turns to fans: “Do you really think the film deserves the lowest grade in the MCU?”

Eternals is officially the Marvel Cinematic Universe film with the lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes, but director Chloe Zhao doesn’t like it and is targeting fans.

Critics have enjoyed most of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recognizing a high level of quality over the years. Eternals, a turning point in the Marvel universe that hired the director Chloe Zhao to bring a new group of comic book characters to the cinema, he was not too loved getting the lowest average grade on the Rotten Tomatoes grade aggregator. But the director is not there and directly questions the fans.

On Rotten Tomatoes Eternals he was rejected by critics who awarded him a paltry 47%. Insufficient judgment which contrasts with 78%, very positive vote from the public. Faced with this dichotomy, Rotten Tomatoes posted a tweet asking whether Eternals really deserves to be the lowest-scoring film in the MCU.

Director Chloe Zhao posted the tweet in an Instagram story asking fans to intervene in the debate ahead of the film’s release on Disney + on January 12.

Here is our review of Eternals, which tells the story of a group of ancient beings who watch over the human race. In the super cast Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.