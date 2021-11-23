Eternals, Chloé Zhao’s signature Marvel

Eternals, the blockbuster of Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director and Golden Lion. The Marvel Universe winks at arthouse cinema

Chloé Zhao is the director of the moment: in a few years of career he has literally climbed the pyramid of the Hollywood industry. First two independent films that have toured festivals around the world, enthusiastically received by critics, Songs My Brothers Taught Me And The Rider – A Cowboy’s Dream, then a film that won the Golden Lion in Venice and two Oscars, Nomadland, Best Film and Best Director. Now it’s the turn of the Marvel blockbuster, Eternals.

His Eternals was in the works even before the success of Nomadland, as a great reader of Marvel comics, the director had gone to knock at the studios to take over the reins of the project (after having already been in the running for the direction of Black Widow, later directed by Cate Shortland). But the big productions take years to see the light and in the meantime the meeting with Frances McDormand and Disney gave her a way to cement her status as a critically beloved author: in one fell swoop with Nomadland it has won acclaim in Europe, in the United States (Leone + Oscar), among snobbish critics and the general public. Precisely for this reason (a film of people in tights with superpowers directed by a titled author) there was great curiosity around Eternals, also thanks to the all-star cast that in the meantime had emerged (Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie). The pandemic got in the way, cinemas closed, everything slips, the hype grows, Eternals becomes the most anticipated event of phase four of the MCU.

Talking about the box office is still complicated, post-pandemic cinema is rearranging itself release after release, comparisons with “historical” collections are useless. However, it can be noted that Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton), for now, it has done better (and with less effort – it cost less and it has been talked about in more contained tones). Same goes for Black Widow, also guilty of having collected “little” due to a timely distribution in streaming (hence the lawsuit of Scarlett Johansson, the protagonist of the film, against Disney) – note on the sidelines, speaking of cinecomic, the one who got the better of everyone was the reviled Venom – Carnage’s Fury with its grossed $ 450 million.

The story is that of one of the lesser known sagas of the Marvel universe (yes, I’m sorry for the experts but no one outside the circle of fans knows these Eternals), but this is not the problem with the film. The elements for an epic story abound: the Eternals are immortal beings guarding humanity from the Celestials (divine beings on which the energy of the universe depends), their task is to defend humans from Deviants, monstrous and out of control beings of mysterious origin. After centuries spent in the dark, the Deviants return to the attack, stronger than before, evolved. The Eternals, after having lived camouflaging themselves as best as possible among humans, resume the fight to save the Earth … But, not everything is as it seems.

Eternals is undoubtedly a good Marvel movie, it is entertaining and not boring (and in two and a half hours it is already an excellent result), but slightly moves the bar: the impression is that of an unconvinced compromise rather than a real change of course (superheroes seen with the eye of a busy director). The main difference compared to the other chapters of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) is that the choral story revolves not around an uber villain, but on ethical and moral dynamics, making the Eternals rich in human conflicts (philosophical and sentimental). . Despite this approach that adds an ounce of complexity to the umpteenth struggle for the salvation of the planet, Chloé Zhao’s eye does not seem to carry too much weight (the one necessary to shape a truly vital, non-anemic and standardized cinema) and, excluding his dear landscapes and artificial sunsets – which here lose all the magic he knew how to instill in his first small independent films, becoming cloying and icy postcards – Eternals remains an enjoyable Marvel with a more “authorial” photography but without major jolts in the approach, losing the possibility of a more subversive impact.

The fault (or the merit, it depends on how we want to see it: the brand is very lucky) is Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who supervises and controls everything, bringing everything back into the wake of his vision, leaving little (real) space for the most authorial thrusts, and regulating everything that could be eccentric in this highly articulated cinematographic mythology, what must prevail is the standard. Boring directors like Destin Daniel Cretton (The glass castle, the right to object) and Peyton Reed (his two are excellent Ant Man), who without authorial ambitions (and with the most powerful production support in the world) manage to bring honest hits to the box office.

Comment with Facebook