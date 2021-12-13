Eternals: Coming January 12 to Disney Plus

New year and already great news for Disney Plus. Marvel’s colossal, Eternals, will arrive on the platform in January 2022!

Disney Plus has announced that the Marvel Studios movie Eternals, one of the most successful titles of the year, will be available streaming exclusively on Disney + from 12 January 2022. The new superhero team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe led the cinema audience in an exciting journey spanning thousands of years and, now, the Eternals will bring the action, excitement and spectacle of Marvel Studios to the Disney platform.

Eternals, plot and cast

The Marvel Studios movie Eternals follows a group of superhuman heroes who have protected the Earth since the dawn of humanity. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, believed to have long since disappeared, mysteriously return, the Eternals must come together to defend humanity once again.

(LR): Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Karun (Harish Patel) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

The cast of the film includes Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Leah McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the very fast Makkari; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, while Salma Hayek plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak and Angelina Jolie takes on the role of the fiery warrior Thena.

