Eternals currently has a lower rating than the latest MCU movies on Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn’t officially come out in theaters yet, but Eternals already divides the critics. All of the films in the MCU, especially the latest ones, score well on Rotten Tomatoes, with the most recent, Shang-Chi, having 92% on the tomatometer. Situation that it is not so positive regarding the film directed by Chloé Zhao.

In fact at the moment Eternals has reached a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes with nearly 50 reviews, which is the lowest number the MCU has seen since Thor: The Dark World, considered by many fans to be the weakest chapter of the entire series. And in fact, the Chris Hemsworth movie had just gained 66%, followed by The Incredible Hulk with its 67%. But there is also something positive. Eternals is indeed two points forward compared to Iron Man 2, which has 72%.

Surely a better score was expected from a film directed by an Oscar-winning director like Chloé Zhao, but that could change starting November 3, when Eternals hits theaters and the public will begin to express its opinion.

Loading... Advertisements

We had the opportunity to preview it at the Rome Film Fest, and we tell you what we thought of it in our Eternals review.