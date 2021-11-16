News

Eternals, fans compare Angelina Jolie to Mark Ruffalo: here’s why!

There seems to be a new serial spoiler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could steal the scepter from spoilers par excellence: Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland. Fans have indeed noticed that Angelina Jolie has often indulged in some too much information in recent interviews for the promotion of Eternals.

The actress played Thena in the film directed by Chloe Zhao, don’t miss our review of Eternals, and now a video of TikTok has gone viral and shows us the various times in which Jolie said too much about the film. Just like Ruffalo and Holland, the Oscar-winning actress doesn’t seem to be able to hold her tongue by blurting out too much about the plot, much to the anguish of the director and her co-stars who give us really funny but at the same time terrified faces.

Sure, none of the information revealed in this video is as huge a spoiler as what Ruffalo has accustomed us to, but the repeated random mentions of the Eternals fighting Ikaris ruin the biggest twist of the film. However, the actress seems very confident that a sequel is on the way and has said she is ready to return as Thena. To date, Marvel has not made official Eternals 2, although the film’s writers have made it clear that they have ideas for a sequel. It will be interesting to find out if Jolie manages not to reveal too much in the future and should she cross paths with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s security officers will have their work cut out!

