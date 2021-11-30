Eternals: How did Starfox find the other Eternals?

Since in Eternals the heroes of the film don’t seem to keep in touch with others of their kind, this raises an interesting question: how did Eros / Starfox find Thena, Makkari and Druig aboard Domo?

This curious question was answered by the co-writer of the film, Ryan Firpo, during a recent interview with The Direct. Firpo explained that while the Eternals may have no recollection of communicating with others of their kind, such as Eros, there is still a possibility that they may have actually communicated with each other in one of their previous lives.

“What I feel like saying is that these heroes, in every single mission, have no memory of communicating with other Eternals”, the co-writer said. “Maybe it happened on other planets. Perhaps they have also been swapped, and perhaps they have participated in other missions on other planets with a different group. However, they have no recollection, as their memories are erased between missions. So, they were obviously aware that there were other Eternals out there. This is part of the deal. But I don’t think they were in active communication with them. “

There are some clues in the film that Ajak and Sersi may have remained in contact with other Eternals, given their knowledge of Mahd Wy’ry, the condition Thena suffers from and which reminds her of her past missions, which were regularly canceled. from his mind from Arishem. Therefore, any of the Eternals featured in the film may have been in contact with Eros at some point, even if they have no memory of it.

