Eternals: Is It Really Marvel Studios’ “Worst Movie”?

Eternals: an image

Sooner or later it had to happen. Even a perfect publishing machine like that of Marvel Studios, loved by critics and the public alike, met its first hiccup for the first time in almost 14 years of history. Eternals is their worst movie, at least according to aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes (47% rotten at the time of writing) and Metacritic (with a score of 53), sites that are often consulted precisely to understand the general mood of critics towards a film. What are the reasons why Chloé Zhao’s film, fresh Oscar winner, failed to make its way into the hearts of critics? Our intent with this study is to stimulate a reflection on the reasons behind this wall against which Eternals has collided. Even at the cost of seeming unpopular, we can only consider it truly inexplicable how this beautiful film can be considered unsuccessful and even the worst of the long saga.

Inside the mechanism

Eternals: An image of the Celestials

It had been obvious for some time that it was not an easy undertaking. With the conclusion of the long Infinity Saga, which culminated with Avengers: Endgame, and the beginning of Phase 4, Marvel Studios had to continue a story that seemed concluded, to keep the interest high in an audience of loyal fans ( at the risk of feeling “tired” of this universe) and introducing new characters who could replace much-loved heroes such as Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America. An end that is a new beginning that is also a new chapter in a bigger story. Eternals is a film in its own unique way: on the one hand it is a real first new narrative piece, which – as we said in our review of the film – places a new point of view on the Marvel Cinematic Universe; on the other hand it is one of those films on paper that are different from the rest of the production, because it is directed by Chloé Zhao, a director who comes from independent cinema, with a well-recognizable style and winner of the Oscar for Nomadland (also Leone d’Oro) as best film and best direction. Kevin Feige’s statements before the release of the film have perhaps deceived overseas critics a little too much that they did not find that truly personal voice from the director. Eternals is a film that takes place within the mechanism of Marvel Studios, where the vision of Chloé Zhao seems to disappear. This is a criticism that seems to underline a serious error in the approach towards the cinematographic work that needs to be commented on, writing about what the film should have been and not what the film is. actually And. That Marvel Studios, in its twenty-sixth film, can abandon the coherence of tone and style in favor of a product that is too authorial is something that, simply, does not belong to the project. Yet, looking at Eternals with sincere eyes, one can realize how Chloé Zhao, intelligently, within the pre-established rules of the shared universe and the artistic direction of Kevin Feige, is making “her” film. We are not just talking about the style of shooting or the shots dedicated to sunsets (to give a superficial example), of natural sets as opposed to the abuse of the green screen, nor of the montage that plays with the various temporal dimensions creating a story that seems to follow the emotions of the characters more than the pure and simple narration of events, but above all of gaze and themes. In Eternals Zhao continues his discourse of humanity and collectivity, of human harmony and sharing, present in all his previous films, giving life to a film proudly inside the mechanism, but with a new and different structure from all the others.

Human is non-human

Eternals: Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in an intimate moment

Starting with the protagonists, ten divine beings to be presented and introduced, who have remained in the shadows for seven thousand years. The Eternals are not just people with superpowers, they are not human beings, despite their uncertainties and their emotions. The approach linked to history therefore winks at a more mythological world that does not seem to belong to American culture. On the other hand, the myth of America is that of self-made man, of the man who with effort and sacrifices manages to live the “dream”. It is no coincidence that this Marvel film has been compared to the not particularly appreciated trilogy by Zack Snyder dedicated to Superman, made for the DC Extended Universe, which finds in Chloé Zhao an esteem, receiving similar criticism. We do not want to compare the quality of the works of the two directors, already different from each other, for projects that have nothing to do with each other, but it should be noted that, in both cases, there was talk of a lack of emotions , of connection with the characters, of transport within the story. The public also seems to have appreciated the film less, denoting it as the first of Marvel Studios to have a Cinemascore with a B rating (and in this regard it will be interesting to see the word of mouth). Is it really so complicated to identify with divine and non-human beings? Is this more cosmic dimension really foreign to the American narrative? Or is the problem simply related, once again, to expectation? Does a superhero movie always have to take itself seriously, but not too seriously, on pain of lack of satisfaction?

Is diversity the problem?

Eternals: Lauren Ridloff in a picture

Perhaps we could think that the Eternals problem is one’s identity, different from the rest of the canonical production (just as those DC films were different from what audiences expected from a superhero movie). Diversity is a term that has a lot to do with this film, starting with the representation of minorities within superhero mythology. Victim of review bombing from an audience that knows no shame about itself, Eternals is making a lot of talk because of the LGBTQ + issues within it. We refuse to believe that the problem of the film is the way in which it represents and tells our world in all its diversity, a theme that also has a narrative impact within the film. Because the strength of Eternals lies precisely in embracing everyone, outside the boundaries (physical or mental) and beyond the limits of time. Rejecting the classic three-act structure (or, at least, making it much more labile), not clearly separating the good from the bad, proceeding more through the language of poetry rather than prose, involving ten characters who become figures of the world they helped to create in all their beauty (“Is not it beautiful?“asks Sersi looking at the Earth from space), thanks to their nature in which each is different and unique compared to the others and equally important, Eternals is a work that wants to give a show, but also to gather around the bonfire, as they do the great stories United.

The need to grow

Eternals: Lia McHugh in the foreground

Among the various protagonists we want to focus on the character of Sprite, played by Lia McHugh. Thousands of years of age enclosed in the body of an eternal child. Sprite, at the end of the film, decides to sacrifice his immortality in order to grow and age, so as to discover the wonders of life. This choice seems to have a two-way effect both within the film itself and as an invitation to viewers. On the one hand, Sprite’s choice seems like a mission statement from Marvel Studios. It is necessary to make these new narrative ramifications interesting, after almost fourteen years of stories. We must keep alive that fire that carries the audience into the hall and continue this epic serial story that is unprecedented in the history of cinema. In a word, we need to change a little. Starting to vary the formula, because fashions pass and what worked before is not guaranteed to work well afterwards. By changing the perspective on the long story, Eternals proves that Marvel Studios still has a lot to tell, with a coherence and precision that leaves you baffled. The public, on the other hand, must in turn make the choice of Sprite: it must grow. Why get stuck in self-tax comfort zone it means getting stuck in the ice of a prehistoric world. Only with the desire to accept changes and diversity can we consider ourselves part of a world that belongs to us and we protect. Thus, we become mythology ourselves. Not just humans, but Eternals.

