Eternals: La Jolie and a film about Thena | Cinema

Would you like to see a film entirely focused on the adventures of Thena? That is the character played byin the cinecomic. Many would actually like it.

Interviewed by CinePOP (via Collider), Jolie has stated that she doesn’t actually share the same opinion, although she’d still like to explore her character in other films:

I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to part with it. But I would be happy to play her again and be able to explore even more in depth the difficulties she faced. I think it’s fun to imagine where they’ve been to over the years. We have thousands of years of material. We can take it anywhere. And I like the idea of ​​being able to appear somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies.

Eternals arrived at the cinema on November 3.

In the comics, the Eternals were created millions of years ago through Celestial experiments. Earth Eternals physically look like us, but they have extraordinary abilities like super strength, ability to fly, teleport, mind control, and so on. They lived in space cities and defended the Earth from various threats. Throughout history they have inspired ancient gods such as the Roman, Greek and Norse gods. The film will mainly focus on a handful of them.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Icarus), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Kumail Nanjani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

