Eternals, Lia McHugh describes the “humiliating scene” with Angelina Jolie

During an interview with Cinema Blend, Leah McHugh described the most embarrassing moment she experienced while filming Eternals. The actress, in fact, became the protagonist of one humiliating scene with Angelina Jolie which Chloe Zhao removed from the final cut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Lia McHugh recounted the scene expelled from the final editing of Eternals which saw her protagonist together with Angelina Jolie: “During one scene, I was singing a song to Angelina Jolie on a private jet. I think it was one of the most embarrassing moments of my life! I had to sing the song that plays in the background in the first official Eternals trailer.”.

Lia McHugh continued in the story: “I was singing this song to Angelina, Barry and Kumail. At one point, Chloe came up to me and asked me, ‘You’re doing everything to sing it badly, aren’t you?’ And I said, ‘Um, yeah yes! ‘. Actually it wasn’t quite like that! “.

So, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave birth to two karaoke scenes in the course of 2021. The first featured Simu Liu and Awkfafina in Shang-Chi; the second, on the other hand, was removed from the final cut of Eternals. In the first case, the two actors sang A Whole New World together.

The song sung by Lia McHugh, on the other hand, was The End of the World, recorded by Skeeter Davis in 1962. Apparently, Chloe Zhao believed that the actress was working hard to sing so badly. According to Comic Book, four scenes were removed from the final cut of Eternals. Eternals has been available on Disney + since January 12th and will be available in home video starting February 15th!