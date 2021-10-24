Eternals, review | Here comes a new generation of Marvel superheroes

Disregarding the … eternal expectations

It is in fact the intention to use a few special effects and many live shots that moves Chloé Zhao inside Eternals, like the attempt to explain why a handful of eternal and similar invincible entities did not intervene during the heaviest conflicts in world history. The attempt to retrace a centuries-old history, taking only some of the crucial moments that saw the personal struggle of the Eternals in not being able to interfere in the development of the human race, that only by making a mistake and by destroying himself could he sow and reap the fruits of his humanity.

The first impact with Eternals it is therefore precisely what the public finds themselves disregarding by virtue of the expectations that had previously been outlined. That is the unexpected presence of a film material incredibly close to what we had often already seen from other Marvel films and which is re-proposed with the same amount of CGI on a visual level and the same dryness under the narrative one. Not a flaw in the work, not even a reason not to see any good in Chloé Zhao’s work. More the awareness that winning an Oscar does not ignore the kind of freedom that would be expected and which instead remains limiting within pre-established mechanisms such as those of Marvel, which do not fully exhaust the creativity of an author, but still file it. the expressive opportunities.

In the general calculation of the result of Eternals, the twenty-fifth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the simplicity of many of his works already cataloged, but the promising sparks with which to delve into the Phase 4. A job that doesn’t fly into the universe its Eternals come from, but it has the drive to try. A mixture that sees the soul of his filmmaker try to escape, remaining bound to productive logic of the House of Ideas. But there is some wonder in seeing some of the sparks belonging to the eye of Chloé Zhao appear, even only occasionally.