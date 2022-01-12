News

Eternals: streaming the Marvel film directed by Chloé Zhao

ROME – After closing the 2021 Film Festival and moving to the cinema, it is now time for Eternals to go digital. Find the film directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao digitally on CHILI. An all-star cast, from Angelina Jolie to Kit Harington through Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, for the third film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which focuses on the Eternals, a group of immortal alien heroes born from the imagination of Jack Kirby in 1976 who he secretly lived in our Pinewood to protect the humanity of their evil counterparts, the Deviants. A protection, however, linked to a rule: the Eternals cannot interfere in any way in the choices of humans by letting them make every mistake and horror, between wars, genocides and destruction …

The interview with Chloé Zhao and Victoria Alonso is edited by Manuela Santacatterina:


