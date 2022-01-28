Eternals, that’s why Angelina Jolie accepted the role in the Marvel movie

Eternals star Angelina Jolie reveals what convinced her to say yes to the new Marvel Studios film directed by Chloé Zhao.

Angelina Jolie is one of the stars of Eternals, the next MCU film to hit theaters. But what convinced her to accept a role in a big franchise like the one led by Marvel Studios?

Eternals: a photo of the protagonists

Apparently, among the main reasons for Angelina Jolie’s entry into the MCU in the role of Thena we can find the great diversity and representativeness of the cast of the film and, unsurprisingly, the director of the film, Chloé Zhao.

“That was the real reason I wanted to make this movie: to be part of such a diverse family, and I didn’t really care how big or small the role was.“the actress explained to D23 Magazine.

And like so many of her Eternals colleagues, Jolie praised her work experience with Zhao: “What surprised me most about joining the MCU and working with Chloé Zhao was how down-to-earth she was. Literally, on our first meeting as a cast he greeted us barefoot and sat on the floor. And that was when we discovered that we perceive ourselves as weirdos, outsiders. It was something that bound us all, and added another layer to the history of the Eternals. It was our peculiarities and our differences that became our superpowers“.

“Chloé was what made us balanced. And although what he was working with was such a star-studded cast, he always treated us with incredible attention and care“he then concluded.

And anyone who has been part of this business for many years like Jolie knows how important it is to work with the right people. Recently, in fact, Angelina Jolie said she had given up on The Aviator because of Weinstein and had discussed at the time with Brad Pitt, who had instead agreed to work with the producer on several occasions.

Eternals will arrive in Italian cinemas in November.