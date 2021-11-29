Eternals, the Cinecomic streaming on Disney + from January

At the Italian Box Office the film has just exceeded eight million, confirming itself as the best grossing since the beginning of the Pandemic, but the Marvel Studios programs for Eternals from Chloé Zhao they go much further. Inevitably destined for streaming, the Cinecomic should be available on the platform Disney + starting with the next one January 12, 2022.

About 70 days from the theatrical release date of November 3 last (without considering the presentation of the October 24 at the Rome Film Fest, where it was the closing film), we could then see the superhero family of the Oscar Award for Nomadland, led by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie rejects the spin-off but hopes to return with the Eternals

The conditional is a must, however, since neither Disney nor Marvel Studios announced the January date, but the magazine StreamerGuider.com. It will be even more interesting to see if the production plans really foresee a distribution in these terms, and if Eternals could arrive on Disney + also in IMAX Enhanced format like Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals, backstage photo of Harry Styles reveals deleted scene

Originally announced as the second film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Chloé Zhao it should have initially arrived in cinemas in November 2020. Waiting for the success of the public – even at home – to push Cinecomic towards a probable sequel for the Eternals or their appearance in spinoffs more or less announced, the director gives herself an Amarcord moment with the publication on her Instagram account of the photo of the first screen test of his creature, in a parking lot: