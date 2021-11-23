Eternals: the costumes of two heroes recreated entirely digitally
In a recent interview with Comic Book, Matt Aitken of Weta Digital, visual effects supervisor at Eternals, revealed a rather interesting anecdote regarding the making of the film. Aitken revealed that while most of the actors on set wore the costumes of their characters, those of Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Eros (Harry Styles) were made entirely in CGI.
Speaking of Thena’s costume, Aitken explained: “When Thena wears her superhero suit, it’s always entirely CGI. It is computer graphics from the neck down, because the design of the costume changed in post-production. They chose Angelina Jolie for a reason, it’s what the performance of her physique gave the character that iconic look. She has a way of moving that makes her look like a dancer. “
Speaking instead of the Eros / Stafox costume, he added: “Obviously, we had digital alternatives for each of the characters, but the only one that changed completely besides Thena was Eros, aka Starfox. That costume was also redesigned in post-production. “
Eternals, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, will arrive on November 3 in Italian cinemas. The Marvel Studios movie Eternals presents a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
The cast of the film includes Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the very fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Leah McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; And Angelina Jolie, who plays the role of the fiery warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.