Eternals: the costumes of two heroes recreated entirely digitally

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Matt Aitken of Weta Digital, visual effects supervisor at Eternals, revealed a rather interesting anecdote regarding the making of the film. Aitken revealed that while most of the actors on set wore the costumes of their characters, those of Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Eros (Harry Styles) were made entirely in CGI.

Speaking of Thena’s costume, Aitken explained: “When Thena wears her superhero suit, it’s always entirely CGI. It is computer graphics from the neck down, because the design of the costume changed in post-production. They chose Angelina Jolie for a reason, it’s what the performance of her physique gave the character that iconic look. She has a way of moving that makes her look like a dancer. “

Speaking instead of the Eros / Stafox costume, he added: “Obviously, we had digital alternatives for each of the characters, but the only one that changed completely besides Thena was Eros, aka Starfox. That costume was also redesigned in post-production. “