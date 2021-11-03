Eternals, the film is in theaters. Angelina Jolie interviewed for Radio DEEJAY

Eternals, Marvel movie starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, has been in theaters since November 3. The actress is Thena, a formidable warrior, one of the Eternals: immortal beings created by the Celestials with the aim of protecting the Earth from Deviants.

Over the centuries, the Eternals have always watched over human beings, without ever intervening directly. Not even when Thanos arrived and almost defeated the Super heroes Avengers. But now they will have to make an important decision. Together with the Oscar-winning actress a very rich cast: Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden (who find themselves on the same set after being brothers in the series game of Thrones).

The actors and the director presented Eternals in Rome: the film closed the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Fest. On this occasion Angelina Jolie chose a silver Versace dress for the red carpet (this time no chin pin, like in Los Angeles).

We met with her and the cast, asking a question that only the Eternals could answer: How does our purpose lie? The film is in cinemas from today, November 3rd.

Eternals, interview with Angelina Jolie and the cast of the Marvel film

Eternals is the most philosophical film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We talk about the meaning of life, progress, evolution.

One of the central themes is finding purpose in life. How you do it? It’s not easy: we asked the cast.

For Angelina Jolie:

I believe the purpose comes from understanding what is needed and where you can be useful. So your purpose can be to show kindness to those around you. It can be raising your kids. It can be many things. Each of us must look around and ask ourselves what we can do. Being useful to others, open and listening is a decision that starts from the mind. We must take it seriously: we all live in difficult times, so many people are suffering. So we need to think of ways to help and accommodate us.

For Kit Harington, however, there is already too much pressure to even have a purpose:

There is too much pressure on people today to have a mission. Especially on young people. Do what you want to do. You don’t need a purpose.

More Romantic Richard Madden:

Follow your heart! It is the theme of the film: love in all its forms. Love and kindness. I think it’s a great starting point.

But director Chloé Zhao is perhaps the wisest of all:

We need to silence everything else and figure out what that thing is really worth fighting for. This is how you find your purpose.

(photo: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney)