Eternals, the new Marvel superheroes are the new Avengers? iO Woman

THEl movie Eternals (from 3 November to the cinema) closed the event with a flourish Rome Film Festival and section Alice in the city. With Angelina Jolie and the new home superheroes Marvel on the red carpet of the Auditorium Parco della Musica, to the delight of fans.

The star allowed herself to the public by signing autographs with Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), Oscar-winning director of the 25th cinecomic branded Disney, to the actors Kit Harington (Game of thrones), Gemma Chan (Captan Marvel) And Richard Madden (Rocketman). But the new breed of superheroes will be able to match the popularity of Avengers?

Who are the Eternals?

Invented in the distant past 1976 by the cartoonist Jack Kirby, are ten superhuman individuals endowed with extraordinary powers created by Arishem to defend humanity from the threat of the monstrous Deviants.

Sersi (Gemma Chan) lives and works in London at Natural History Museum and is able to manipulate matter, his ex Ikaris (Richard Madden) has eyes that burn (remember l‘X-Men Cyclops), then there are the matriarch Ajak (Salma Hayek), the goddess of war Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sprite (Lia McHugh), a child of thousands of years, Druig (Barry Keohan) who has the ability to control minds, the Bollywood actor Kingo (Kumail Nanjini), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), tech genius, the very strong Gilgalmesh (Don Lee) and the fast deaf mute Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

The plot of Eternals

The eternals have a long history 7000 thousands years. We see them in Mesopotamia speak Sumerian, a Babylon, in 1500, during the Second World War when the atomic bomb was dropped a Hiroshima and nowadays. Their purpose is to protect the human race from Deviants. At least that’s how they always knew from the supreme Arishem.

When one of them loses his life the truth comes out: maybe they are not as good as they think they are and their mission has always been another, destroy the planets of the galaxies by giving life to the mighty Celestials.

What will they do at this point? They will carry out the plan of Arishem or will they save our planet? It is the same dilemma that the alien posed Klaatu in Ultimatum to Earth And Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The Eternals will have to face the world-eater Celestial giant, and also fight against those of the group who want the end of the world.

The heroines of today for Angelina Jolie

What are the heroines for Angelina Jolie? “I think of women on the front line every day, every minute, who dedicate themselves to others by risking their lives – says the diva – I am thinking of the people who have worked with i for years refugees. For some countries they are a burden, but no one remembers that they flee in order not to fight, for their rights and to protect their families. “

“These are the real heroes, there are many, and sometimes we forget about them. There are many extraordinary people who do good in the world“.

Eternals and the excess of politically correct

A Marvel cinecomic had not yet been seen made up of a group of outsider and inclusive superheroes. There is the deaf mute Makkari who dialogues with the language of signs, the goddess Thena “damaged”, it is said in the film, in fact he has problems with his memory. “Even people with some mental health problems can be special,” he says Angelina Jolie.

Could not miss the gay couple to end with a flourish: Phastos (black) lives with her Arab-born partner and their adopted child. Maybe you are not exaggerating a bit with the politically correct?

Chloé Zhao from Nomadland to the blockbuster Eternals

Chloé Zhao is the second director to sign a Marvel blockbuster (follows Cate Shortland who signed Black Widow). The Beijing-born director took a triple somersault from independent Nomadland, thanks to which he conquered the Oscar for Best Film and Best Director, al cinecomic.

From the new nomads of America, Zhao has moved on to Marvel superheroes of mythological origins. Too bad that his hand cannot be distinguished among the thunderous flow action, the continuous coming and going between a very distant past and today, the special effects that are imposed in every scene, the tight costumes of the new ones Avengers, the monstrous Deviant and the Celestials. The touch of the Zhao vanishes blinded by Jack Kirby’s glittering characters.

