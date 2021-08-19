Eternals, the trailer for the Marvel movie with Kit Harington and Angelina Jolie out in November

The new trailer for Eternals, the new film to be released on November 3, which bears the signature of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, triumphant with Nomadland of the latest edition of the Academy Awards assigned on April 25th.

The film features a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. .

The film’s cast includes Richard Madden, who plays the all-powerful Ikaris; Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and yet full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; and Angelina Jolie, who plays the impetuous warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.