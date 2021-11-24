Eternals, the writers talk about the plot hole involving the character of Eros

The arrival of Harry Styles in the MCU caused a lot of discussion. It was, in fact, an unexpected landing for many. We met him in the post credits scene of Eternals, in which his character, Eros, joins Thena, Makkari and Druig in the search for other Eternals in the cosmos. But many have noticed a plot hole.

In fact, after this moment, everyone wondered how did Eros know about Angelina Jolie’s Thena on earth. According to many, if Thena was away from Earth, and collaborating with Eros, then this would explain how he still knows who she is. Or the answer could be in the deleted scene involving the character played by Harry Styles. Writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo spoke to The Direct on the matter.

“I think in every single mission, they weren’t [consapevoli] – they have no memories of communicating with other Eternals, I guess that’s what we can say, “explained Ryan and Kaz Firpo.” Maybe it happened on other planets. Perhaps they have also traded, and been involved in other missions on other planets with a different group. “

Ryan Firpo added: “But they may not have any recollection of this because their memories are erased between missions. So they certainly were aware that there were other Eternals out there. This is part of their entire system. But I don’t think they were in active communication with them.“What’s missing from this statement is definitely a real answer to the question, then.

However, these words offer us an important starting point. Not having a memory of it, despite having a past together, is in fact an interesting element, which could create a very stimulating terrain to explore for a possible sequel to Eternals.