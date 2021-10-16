Eternals: two timelines, 700 years of history and many planets, in addition to the Earth

The news concerning others is more and more numerous and interesting Eternals, the film by Chloe Zhao which enriches Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will arrive in cinemas on November 5, with a European premiere at the Rome Film Festival in progress.

During Screen Rant’s visit to the set of Eternals together with a group of journalists, the producer Nate Moore revealed that although Earth has been the home of the Eternals for millennia, it is not the only planet that will be visited in the film. He was sparing with details, but he suggested that “we can see other places”. As for places on Earth that have never been seen before, he also said that “we may see glimpses [di Olimpia]”Even if“ we won’t spend much time there ”. Here is what he stated: “The movie doesn’t necessarily always take place on Earth, so we can see a few other places and I think it’s really fun. We could see glimpses [di Olimpia] but we won’t spend much time there. “

Moore also confirmed that the film will span 7,000 years of human history and will be set in two separate timelines with a similar structure to that of The Godfather Part II to explore the origins of the group created by the Celestials and arrived on Earth from the alien planet of Olympia. The film’s past timeline will see the Eternals slowly eradicate the evil race of Deviants over the years, but also discover that their relationships have been affected and slowly separated.

In Eternals, the Deviants are described as a race of “Parasitic aliens that go from planet to planet and while killing the planet’s top predators, take on the characteristics of those predators and wipe out intelligent life.” After seemingly defeating them and separating from each other, we return to the current timeline where Sersi and Sprite still live together in London and be surprised by the arrival of a Deviant, the first in 5,000 years, that has evolved. from its original form. This will stimulate the desire of the two to reunite the group to fight the Deviants.

The decision to tell the story of Eternals in a double timeline is an intriguing evolution in the narrative formula of the MCU. Although many MCU films have used flashbacks for their stories, very rarely has a film actually chosen to split the plot sharply. This new style for the film’s storytelling is also in line with Marvel which reportedly gave Zhao a lot of creative freedom in rewriting and directing the film.

Eternals, from 5 November to the cinema

Eternals, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, will arrive on November 3 in Italian cinemas. The Marvel Studios movie Eternals presents a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The cast of the film includes Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the very fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Leah McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; And Angelina Jolie, who takes on the role of the fiery warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.