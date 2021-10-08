Eternals, what we discovered in the final trailer

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden are among the protagonists of the new Marvel film that will introduce the new lineage of heroes called Eternals: here’s what you need to know based on the new anticipation

There are now a few weeks to go November 3, the date on which the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film titled Eternals and directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao. This chapter of the superhero universe will introduce us to a new breed of heroes with a supernatural nature, called precisely Eternal. Perhaps not as popular as Iron Man, Spider-Man or Captain America, they are part of a very specific mythology within the Marvel comics and relapses of their introduction on the saga are numerous. In the final trailer released in the past few hours we learn more details about this group of heroes played by big stars such as Salma Hayek (who plays Ajak), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris) e Kumail Nanjani (Kingo). Rounding out the group are Gemma Chan (Sersi), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). But here it is what we found out analyzing this trailer:

When is the film set?

In the trailer we learn more about the temporal location of the Eternals: it is explained that these divine creatures have arrived on Earth 7000 years ago, or when human beings had yet to develop agriculture or the written word (it is probable that the Eternals themselves have influenced the development of the various human mythologies). Ajak, however, says more precisely that the events of the film take place 5 years after Thanos snapped his fingers which wiped out half of humanity, but also immediately after the final battle of Endgame: in fact the energy unleashed by the clash has awakened the so-called Emergency, and now the Eternals have only seven days to resolve the situation. The punchline after Ikaris destroys Phastos’ table (“autumn collection, Ikea“) Would confirm that events take place later Endgame, whose epilogue is placed in theOctober 2023.

Why have the Eternals never intervened before?

Given their semi-divine nature but also theirs extraordinary powers, the Eternals would have been of great help to the Avengers in their struggles but in general they could have prevented humanity from several disasters. Nevertheless they never intervened in history, and he asks for an account of this Dane Whitman, the future Black Knight played by Kit Harrington, to Sersi: she replies that they have not been able to intervene under someone’s orders. But who is this someone? Probably i Celestials, supreme powers of the Marvel universe represented as very tall androids with thick armor but probably made up of pure cosmic energy. The confirmation would come from the fact that in the immediately following scene we see what in all probability it is Arishem, one of the Celestials also known as the Judge (the one who is responsible for judging the fate of a planet, and therefore saving it or ordering its destruction): it is probably he who gathers the Eternals after centuries and warns them of the awakening of the Deviants.

What is the Emergency?

It is not clear what this is all about Emergency. For many it is precisely the return of the Deviants, seen in several scenes of the trailer and represented as monsters of various features. Among them we see particularly disturbing Kro, warlord and leader of the Deviants, who at one point holds Angelina Jolie’s Thena hostage (in the comics Thena and Kro have a love story and even two children, but it is unclear if this will be featured in the film). However, there are also those who put forward a second hypothesis: that the energy unleashed by the second Snap has awakened Tiamut, another Celestial known as the Communicator who was at one point disowned by his own and banished to Earth, and this could lead to destruction of the planet. Whatever it is, it seems that the Emergency is represented by one meteorite species coming from the atmosphere. Other scenes in the trailer depict storm surges and other possible disasters.

What are the powers of the Eternals?

As mentioned, the Eternals are creatures with incredible faculties, but as we also see in this anticipation each of them has well-established powers. Ajak for example, she seems to be the spokesperson who acts as a link between Celestials and Eternals and has the power of healing, while Ikaris flies and emits cosmic rays from the eyes; SersiInstead, she can manipulate matter, the young Sprite creates super realistic illusions, while Phastos controls all sorts of technology (and apart from that, he’s also the first Marvel hero to be portrayed as openly homosexual, having a partner and child). Then there are Kingo that emits projectiles of cosmic energy from the hands, Makkari which has superhuman speed, Druig who controls the minds, Gilgamesh which develops an exoskeleton of cosmic energy and the aforementioned Thena which is capable of manipulating cosmic energy to create any type of weapon.