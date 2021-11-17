Eternals. When the superhero becomes a myth

Have you ever tried to think back to when you were a child?

No, not when you were seven or eight, that’s easy, let’s just talk about when you were very small, three or four years old. Now it’s more difficult right? We are talking about when the mind goes so back in time that everything becomes more indefinite and abstract, almost dreamlike, when the images become hazy and the surrounding world is reduced to a solemn but at the same time reassuring sensation.

Here, this solemn and reassuring feeling, mysterious but fascinating, disturbing but loving, is what you will feel with the vision of “Eternals”, and let’s face it, it is not in the least what people expect to feel when watching a Marvel movie.

Let’s not deny it, the film by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao was a real casus belli: never has a Marvel Studios film divided audiences and critics so clearly, indeed the last time that cinecomics caused a similar rift it was DC movies like “Man of Steel” or “Batman V Superman” (and ironic since this is also the first Marvel movie to explicitly mention Distinguished Competition).

One therefore wonders why so much poison and at the same time so much love rained on this film, but the reason is much simpler than you think, and you absolutely must not look for it in the contrast between entertainment films and arthouse films. , between classical European culture and contemporary America, or in the review bombing caused by the presence of an explicitly homosexual character.

Quite simply “Eternals” is a film that offers a lot, perhaps too much, between the content of the plot, characterization of the characters and food for thought, but nothing of what one would expect from an entertainment film: where colors were expected, public has found gray, where they expected fun they found pathos, where they expected action they found reflection, where they expected good versus evil they found ambiguity.

In other words, where Marvel was expecting, it found “Eternals”.

Let’s go into the spoiler-free analysis of a film strongly rooted in a cinematic universe from which it clearly distinguishes itself through its multifaceted protagonists and its mythological stories.

A pantheon of superheroes

Never as in this case it is right to use this expression, since in it we can summarize the strength of the Eternals of Chloé Zhao, what distinguishes them from all the other heroes in colored suits that populate the vast Marvel multiverse: we are not talking about humans. with superhuman powers or colored aliens that flutter around the galaxy making a mess, we are talking about a real lineage of cosmic demigods with the power to determine the fate of the world but with a deeply human soul, subject to the same passions and disturbances of ordinary mortals.

In short, what should have been Thor until Taika Waititi made him a kind of lightning-shooting Adam Sandler.

But Zhao’s true ability lies in making her characters human in the broadest and most universal sense that this term can take. For a long time there has been talk of the multi-ethnic cast and the extreme diversity that characterizes the protagonists, but even more evident in the course of the vision is the diversity in outlining the mind of the Eternals and the worries that torment them, thus bringing them closer to humanity: similarities can be found with post-traumatic stress disorder, the desire to grow and love, religious fanaticism or existential questions about free will and the meaning of life.

Ikaris (Richard Madden) is perhaps the most complex character in the film, as perfect in his almost angelic appearance as broken in spirit, constantly torn between love for what is in fact his only true family and blind determination with which serves its masters, those mammoth Celestials who also provide us with the opportunity to deepen different aspects of the cosmology of the Marvel universe.

That same determination that Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) lacks instead, unable to oppose the design of the Celestials, but equally unable to act at the expense of that humanity that loves so much (and by which he is equally loved) that he is ready to die as a man.

A choice instead precluded to Sprite (Lia McHugh), who among the earthlings has never really integrated due to her childlike features, which condemn her to an infinite but terribly incomplete life.

Equally incomplete is Druig (Barry Keoghan), condemned to watch humans destroy themselves with their own hands knowing he could save them, while depriving them of what defines them as humans.

Too bad that the same complexity is completely foreign to Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee), relegated to the role of the classic “good-why-yes”.

Note of demerit also for Thena (Angelina Jolie), protagonist of a potentially interesting subplot but then left aside without a real closure, and for Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), of all the Eternals undoubtedly the most aloof and least amalgamated with the general plot.

But the gold medal for the greatest wasted opportunity is undoubtedly taken by the Deviants: initially presented as the main antagonists of the film, they will prove to be only a piece of the intricate mosaic of the Celestials, but the possibility of exploring the tragic nature of the their condition is thrown to the winds to relegate the Deviante Kro (Bill Skarsgard) to a role of secondary antagonist which simply was not needed, also given the extreme abundance of characters, twists and threats to face.

Little to say about Salma Hayek’s Ajak: despite her importance within the plot, being the one who sets the whole story in motion, her role is actually rather passive, which forces her to remain in the background. and to be overshadowed by the other Eternals.

Fathers and Sons (SPOILER)

The writer has deliberately chosen to leave a certain character for last to dedicate an entire paragraph to him: this is because the character in question found himself in the eye of the storm even before the release of the film itself, but above all because an in-depth analysis of the his narrative arc can offer us an interesting point of view from which to observe the entire story of the Eternals (which is why there will be some spoilers in the next few lines).

The character in question is Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry), who jumped to the headlines as the first superhero of the MCU to be represented as explicitly homosexual, complete with a husband and adopted child.

Brilliant inventor and technocinetic, he is the Eternal most involved in the development of humans, the one with the most active role in his scientific and technological evolution, so eager to accompany the young race towards the future that he has to be limited several times by his companions.

Then something happens: the atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Second World War ends, and scientific progress reveals its darker and cruel side to the whole world. Thousands of lives break in the blinding flash of the nuclear device, and with them the spirit of Phastos also breaks, unable to not feel at least partly responsible and to see something good in those humans who have used that technology developed by him with the best intentions to kill each other en masse.

In light of all this, the fact of finding him in front of us almost eighty years later married and with a child takes on a completely different meaning: it is the natural and coherent attempt of a god who is literally in love with man to rebuild his relationship one step at a time. with those same men who, yes, have wounded his heart but have not extinguished his hope, the hope that we can always do better and that we can always, despite everything, progress.

In the bond between Phastos and his son it is possible to see a reflection of the bond between the Eternals and humanity: that newborn humanity that as loving parents accompanied out of the primordial darkness, that ancient humanity that as mythical heroes they guarded and inspired for through their titanic enterprises, that contemporary humanity that has now relegated them to their legends and their myths but over which like angels they have never stopped watching.

Perhaps all this is really too much for a brand that has always been associated with an audience of children and families, but now the MCU has continued its unstoppable run for thirteen years, and those children who a decade ago got excited watching Iron Man whiz for the first time. once on the screen of a cinema they are now young adults, and they need something new, so brave experiments like that of Chloé Zhao are welcome. The hope now is that Marvel Studios will not lose this courage, that they will not allow themselves to be stopped by sterile criticisms (such as those regarding the lack of humor) of those who expected the usual heated soup, because if this did not go, the risk would be to attend. in a few years to an “Eternals: Ragnarok” in which the characters will deprive themselves of dignity on the notes of “Immigrant Song”.