Eternals, will Angelina Jolie direct a Marvel Studios movie? “I’ll talk to Kevin Feige”

During the red carpet at the international preview of Eternals, the cinecomic of Chloe Zhao who sees her among the protagonists in the role of Thena, Angelina Jolie has revealed to Variety’s microphones whether or not she is interested in directing a cinecomic for Marvel Studios herself in the future. Here’s what the actress’s immediate response was.

During the red carpet, the journalist who addressed Jolie had no hesitation in asking: “Would you ever direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?“. The actress, definitely taken aback, replied after a moment’s hesitation:”I don’t know, I don’t know … I mean, I’ll talk to Kevin tonight and see if he has a job for me“. Given the increasing inclusion of directors and screenwriters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the last of which Chloe Zhao is preparing to debut in the first weekend of November with this Eternals, it is not to be discarded that one day Angelina Jolie herself may be among the new directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking of the film, Jolie previously thought she only had a cameo in Eternals: “When we first spoke to her, I think she thought, I mean, I know she thought we wanted her for a very small cameo“Eternals producer Nate Moore said during a press visit.”Therefore she was a little surprised by the size of the role and she really launched into Thena, creating a unique style of movement and combat for her character“.

Loading... Advertisements

According to the producer, Angelina Jolie added a lot of her own to the role. “He has experience with Salt and Tomb Raider, all of these movies. So we somehow partnered with her and our stunt coordinator to create a movement style that was different because she did so much. For example, he said: ‘Well, I’ve done that before. What if we try this other thing? ‘ AND part of the job was to develop a way to train her to become somewhat fluent with weapons, because he hadn’t used swords much in the past and hadn’t had a lot of stick fights and things like that“.

In the meantime, we leave you to the first reactions of the press to Eternals, in cinemas from next November 3rd.