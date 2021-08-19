Eternals will explain where the Eternals were during Avengers: Endgame

When the first trailer for, many have asked themselves a simple question: where were these heroes during the events of Avengers: Endgame? Why didn’t they help Captain America and the others defeat Thanos?

In the long special dedicated by Entertainment Weekly to the film by Chloe Zhao, producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore reassure everyone: there is a very specific reason why the Eternals have not seen each other so far and have never intervened in history, and it comes from the position that history has in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals it will be a “substantially autonomous story, specifically focused on these 10 characters and their travels together”, and will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The Eternals’ mission on Earth will be to protect the planet from Deviants – a single purpose that prevents them from interfering with the lives and activities of human beings. Nate Moore points out however that Eternals it is “part of the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself,” and parallels Guardians of the Galaxy, another film born with a standalone story that actually served to broaden the spectrum of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In short, Eternals will help push the overall storyline of Phase 4 forward.

In the comics, the Eternals were created millions of years ago through Celestial experiments. Earth Eternals physically look like us, but have extraordinary abilities like super strength, ability to fly, teleport, mind control, and so on. They lived in space cities and defended the Earth from various threats. Throughout history they have inspired ancient gods such as the Roman, Greek and Norse gods. The film will mainly focus on a handful of them.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Icarus), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Kumail Nanjani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

What do you think? How long are you waiting for the latest Chloé Zhao effort? Tell us in the comments or on the forum!