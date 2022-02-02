Eternals: Will Gilgamesh return to the MCU?

According to a report by allkpop (via The Direct), Don Lee will return as Gilgamesh in an upcoming MCU movie or show, after playing one of the lead characters in Eternals. The actor will reportedly fly to the United States this summer to begin work on the mystery project. The news of Lee’s potential return comes after Gilgamesh died protecting Thena (Angelina Jolie) in Eternals.

This implies that the rumor could be denied but it could also be a new Disney + show that would be placed in a timeline prior to the events of Eternalsperhaps a story that follows the life of Gilgamesh and Thena together, after the dismemberment of the Eternals family in Babylon.

Eternalsthe third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, arrived on November 3 in Italian cinemas. The Marvel Studios movie Eternals presents a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The cast of the film includes Richard Maddenwho plays the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chanwho plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjianiwho plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloffwho plays the very fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henrywho plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayekwho plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Leah McHughwho plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; And Angelina Joliewho plays the role of the fiery warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.