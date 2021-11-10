ETF, Banco Santander is preparing to launch a product on Bitcoin

Banco Santander is finalizing the details to launch its first Bitcoin ETF, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch. After the approval of BITO by the SEC in the USA, now Bitcoin’s Exchange Traded Funds could conquer Europe as well.

According to reports, among Spanish banks, the only one to launch cryptocurrency investment products seems to be Banco Santander.

Ana Botín, president of Banco Santander, said: “We are a leader in cryptography. We have issued the first blockchain bond. We have a strong team working on it (…). Our customers want to buy bitcoin, but we have been quite slow to adopt it due to regulatory issues. We are now going to offer cryptocurrency ETFs ”.

No further details on the new product are currently available. It is certain only that the Banco Santander wants to be the pioneer in offering Bitcoin ETFs, at least in Spain itself. In fact, no product of this type has been registered on Spanish territory, according to data from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Bitcoin ETFs after the go-ahead in the US

Banco Santander therefore joins the mission of Bitcoin ETFs, immediately after the approval arrived by the SEC in the USA a couple of weeks ago.

In fact, in mid-October, after years of trying, finally the SEC in the US has approved BITO, the ProShares ETF listed on the NYSE which would have set a record Bitcoin volume, and contributed to BTC’s new ATH – All Time High.

BITO offers investors the opportunity to take a position on Bitcoin’s price, albeit like underlying the fund will not have Bitcoin but Bitcoin futures already traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) for some time.

Nevertheless BITO remains the first SEC-approved Bitcoin-related ETF, which in addition to the NYSE was also listed on the new alternative trading platform of Blue Ocean Technologies, to be “traded” from 20:00 to 4:00 New York time (NYSE closed time).

Spanish banks and cryptocurrency products

Taking a look at the general situation of the Spanish banks and the cryptocurrency services they offer, Banco Santander appears to be the industry leader.

In fact, according to the data, BBVA, CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell do not appear to have the same approach as Santander.

BBVA makes progress, launching at the end of 2020 a commercial service for the sale and custody of digital assets in Switzerland, for its private banking clients, so as to allow them to manage transactions in bitcoin or to keep it deposited.

There CaixaBank, in reverse, does not yet offer any services related to cryptocurrencies, despite recognizing its potential.

Banco Sabadell, finally, he proposes a more “prudent” approach, awaiting crypto regulation to start launching any linked product.