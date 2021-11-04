ETF: Ethereum futures towards US approval

It would be more likely that US regulators could approve an ETF based on Ethereum futures before the one on physical Bitcoins. This is the Bloomberg Intelligence hypothesis, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.

Differences between cryptocurrency ETFs

Several ETFs based on Bitcoin futures have already been approved by the SEC this year, because it is financial products that follow a slightly different approval process, and somewhat facilitated.

At this point, given that Ethereum futures exist very similar to those on Bitcoin, it is realistic to imagine that any requests to issue Ethereum futures ETFs may follow a similar approval procedure, and relatively fast.

On the other hand, however, the approval procedure for ETFs based on physical BTCs is still very long and problematic, so much so that the SEC has opted for yet another postponement in particular as regards the request in this regard to Valkyrie.

These are precisely two different processes, based on different norms. Futures contracts on ETH and BTC have already been approved for a long time, and in themselves do not pose serious problems with regard to the safekeeping of the underlying.

Instead physical token based ETFs are more problematic, precisely because they require very high levels of security in order to prevent the underlying from being stolen from the fund manager, or from being lost.

Ethereum Futures ETFs, Towards Rapid Approval

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, many believe a possible Bitcoin spot ETF is superior to existing ETFs now, and based only on Bitcoin futures contracts, but its approval by the SEC could even be postponed until the end of next year, or possibly even beyond. Instead an ETF based on Ethereum futures contracts could be approved as early as the first quarter of 2022.

The fact is that the two Bitcoin-related futures ETFs already existing on the US market today have been very successful, so there are those who believe that a physical Bitcoin ETF could have even more. This does not mean that an Ethereum futures ETF could most likely also be very successful.

The unknown regulation

Much, however, will depend on a possible regulation of cryptocurrencies in the US, although to date this still seems decidedly distant.

The lack of clear and clear regulation rIt makes it very difficult for the SEC to authorize funds that hold physical tokens and that they are also offered to millions of retail investors, who are often poorly informed of the risks.

To date, there is still a lot of uncertainty about it, despite the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot markets are recording continuously new records, and the two cryptocurrencies are now spreading everywhere in all the financial markets of the world.