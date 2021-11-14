ETFs are already outdated. For savers it is time for direct indexing

Let’s talk about Fintech and passive investments. Passive investments, those in which the manager does nothing more than track a market index, have grown tremendously in popularity over the past decade. The reasons are not lacking: they are simple, cheap in terms of fees, they diversify financial risks, and very often they perform better than those of active funds, in which the managers try to “beat the market” (which rarely succeeds).

Until now, talking about passive investments has coincided with talking about ETFs, that is “Exchange Traded Fund”: going to the essence of things, listed mutual funds that replicate market indices. But now, thanks to new technologies available to operators and the collaboration between Fintech companies and banking giants, what many consider the natural evolution of ETFs has appeared on the market: direct investing. Several major players in the financial world, including Vanguard, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, have in fact recently made acquisitions of Fintech companies equipped with the technology necessary to implement direct indexing, and have rather grandiose plans in this regard.

But what exactly is direct indexing? And why is there this turmoil?

To understand this, let’s start with ETFs. When a saver buys an ETF, for example on the popular US stock market index S&P 500, he is practically buying a fund which in turn invests in the stocks that make up the index (or in other financial instruments that allow it to do so). Instead, through direct indexing platforms, the investor directly purchases the securities necessary to replicate the index. Therefore, instead of being on the ETF’s own account, the saver is in possession of the hundreds of stocks that make up the index. He can also choose multiple indices and then combine them, and then he will have even more stocks. That will have to sell and buy, regularly, to rebalance the composition of the portfolio so that it continues to reflect that of the index, which changes over time.

Now, if this in itself seems more of a complication than anything else, despite the help of technology, you are partially right. There are two main reasons for complicating your investment portfolio in this way: taxes and customization.

Let’s start with taxes. Here the benefit is tempting. Yes, because owning the securities directly allows you to reduce tax burdens, since the losses on some securities offset the gains on others, de facto reducing the taxable amount. With a portfolio of funds or ETFs, however, this does not happen: taxes are paid on the gains, while a simple tax credit is accrued on the losses. There is no compensation. Which is rather annoying to most (as well as being a real fiscal barbarism). Instead, direct indexing allows this compensation, with a potentially important tax burden reduction, which can make more than a few savers accustomed to funds, ETFs and their bizarre fiscal asymmetry happy.

Then there is the customization. For example, imagine that a saver wishes to invest in the S&P 500 index but, after the recent scandals that have engulfed Facebook, does not wish for ethical reasons to hold the Meta stock (the holding to which Facebook belongs). Well, a good direct indexing algorithm can accurately replicate the S&P 500 index even without buying the Meta stock. It is clear that, given the growing sensitivity of investors towards economic, social and governance (ESG) sustainability issues, the possibility of excluding companies considered undesirable from one’s portfolio is a significant benefit.

Direct indexing may seem trivial but it is not: it is made possible by technological innovation and would have been inconceivable only until a few years ago, when intermediaries such as Robinhood did not exist. In fact, to offer this service also to medium-small investors, who invest a few thousand euros, first of all investment execution platforms capable of operating smoothly on large quantities of customers and securities, purchasing even only small fractions of them. , given that some have an absolutely high price – think for example of the stock of Alphabet (Google), whose price is now around 3000 dollars.

Then, in order to replicate indices consisting of hundreds or thousands of stocks with a small capital, algorithms are needed to build portfolios that “mimic” the behavior of an index by possessing only a subtly selected subset of the stocks that constitute it. Otherwise the amount needed to buy them all would be excessive. This type of algorithm is certainly not new, but the current spread of machine learning – and of technological platforms that make it operational with great efficiency – certainly facilitates the task.

Speaking of costs, in the USA, where direct indexing is really starting to take hold, the incidence of costs (about 0.20% per year on average) is roughly aligned with ETFs. In Europe, and especially in Italy, the phenomenon is still an absolute novelty, but there is still talk of low costs.

Having established that direct indexing is a form of financial democratization that allows private citizens to emulate a financial multinational that manages ETFs, it remains to be asked which type of saver really needs it. Especially since there are thousands of ETFs that allow you to invest in anything, anywhere, simply, and to top it off at low costs.

Certainly the equity dimension is not the main discriminant. The thresholds of access to direct indexing have in fact dropped drastically in the USA (today it is enough to put a few tens of thousands of dollars on the plate) and the trend continues: in Italy there are companies that aim to offer direct indexing for amounts lower than ten thousand euros. Hence, this technology-driven innovation and hyper-personalization of financial services is likely not a “thing for the rich.” The most interested initially will be experienced and passionate investors, attentive to taxation, interested in sophisticated strategies and ESG issues, as well as tickled by the novelty factor.