ETH burned: first week deflationary for Ethereum

Last week was the first ever for Ethereum in which the ETH burned exceeded those created.

Price and transactions increase ETH burned

Since the London update was introduced, a portion of the fees paid by those who make a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain have been burned. Until now the volume of ETH burned had never exceeded that of ETH created out of nowhere to reward the miners, but the balance of the last week was different.

The fact is that in recent days the number of transactions registered on the Ethereum blockchain has been considerable, with a peak even higher than 1.5 million transactions on October 28th.

The new all-time high price for ETH has moved the markets a lot, causing the number of daily transactions to surge. Suffice it to say that on September 26th they were just over a million, so on October 28th they were almost 50% more than on September 26th. It has been since 25 October that they are practically always equal to or greater than 1.3 million a day.

More transactions means more fees, and more fees mean more ETH burned, therefore as long as the volume of daily transactions recorded on the Ethereum blockchain remains so high, it is reasonable to imagine that the deflation process can go on.

Deflation begins pending the PoS

Gas is very high, with an average cost per transaction of over $ 50 in the last few days. That rate is unlikely to drop much in the next few days, or weeks, if the price of ETH remains high, or even rises again.

In order for Ethereum to produce deflationary blocks, i.e. with a volume of ETH burned higher than those created, the price of gas must remain more or less above 150 gwei.

According to ultrasound.money data, the main source of burn is DEX Uniswap, with ETH transactions in second place, and USDT transactions in third. It should be noted that in fourth place is the main marketplace in the world for NFT, or OpenSea.

In this phase, a total of about 15,000 ETH are burned every day, while only a little more than 8,000 ETH are created, so the final balance is a reduction of about 7,000 ETH per day. In total, about 118 million ETH exist in circulation today.

It should be remembered that the fees of any transaction registered on the Ethereum blockchain must be paid in ETH, even if the transaction concerns USDT, NFT or other ERC-20 tokens.

Since the London update was introduced more than 724,400 ETH were burned, even if usually the number of ETH created is higher. In fact, since August 6, the overall supply of Ethereum has grown from 112 million to 118 million ETH.

It should also be noted that when Proof-of-Work is replaced by Proof-of-Stake, the number of ETH created will decrease significantly, even if on the other hand the fees could also significantly decrease. According to some estimates, ETH is still destined for become a deflationary cryptocurrency, starting as early as next year, but a lot will depend on its concrete use once PoS is introduced.