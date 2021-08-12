ETH token beats Bitcoin on exchanges

The bull run Ethereum is leading the cryptocurrency to gain new records, including outperforming Bitcoin permanently also from a trading volume standpoint.

The data released by Coinbase show that in the last quarter Ethereum was absolutely the most traded cryptocurrency within the platform.

This figure is also confirmed by the other exchanges that have found that since the beginning of the year the number of exchanges on ETH have also exceeded those on Bitcoin.

This is certainly an important milestone, especially if we take into account the fact that the total market capital of ETH is nowhere near that of BTC. But what impact does this new record have on the entire DeFi market?

Bull run Ethereum and trading record

An excellent boost to the purchase and growth of Ethereum trading volumes was certainly a renewed interest from investors on the entire world of cryptocurrencies.

In the last few weeks they have moved to purchase many more retail investors, but also so-called whales. That is, large investors as well as traditional investors who have taken advantage of the latest downturns, to load up on digital currencies including Ethereum and Bitcoin, to offer to their customers.

But also the upgrade of the Blockchain has had a certain weight in fomenting the exchanges of both the ETH itself but also of all the NFT tokens belonging to its ecosystem.

It is estimated that after the technological upgrade and with the current trading volume they will come destroyed about 4 ETH per minute. With the approval of the miners who, at least for the moment, are compensating for the reduction in their fees with a much higher number of transactions.

Result? Ethereum has already started and will continue to raise the value of the ETH token, and all the elements confirm that it is heading straight towards its all-time high.

Final notes

The Ethereum bull run allowed the cryptocurrency to recover Bitcoin also from the point of view of the volumes traded. In fact, more than a recovery, it is more of a confirmation that the number of ETH exchanges remains higher over time. Since since the beginning of the year Ethereum has only confirmed that it is the most traded coin ever.

Therefore, more than a challenge among the top 2 in the standings, it is a scenario where the entire sector wins. At the moment the sentiment is absolutely positive and investor interest in cryptocurrencies is very high.

It therefore remains only to understand which is the best strategy to enter the market on Ethereum and on other tokens by making the most of this rising trend.

