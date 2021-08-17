Eth2’s staking contract is Ether’s largest hodler

The staking contract for the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain is now the largest holder of Ether.

According to blockchain analytics provider Nansen, Eth2’s staking contract has surpassed Wrapped Ethereum (wETH), becoming the largest holder of ETH. Unlike Ether, Wrapped Ether adheres to the ERC-20 standard, making it the most common representation of ETH among the DeFi protocols that use ERC-20 tokens.

On August 17, the findings were posted on Twitter by Alex Svanevik, CEO of blockchain analytics firm Nansen. The data shows that the Beacon Chain deposit agreement contains 6.73 million ETH, valued at approximately $ 21.5 billion at current values.

The Wrapped Ethereum contract, now in second position, contains 6.7 million ETH ($ 21.4 billion), followed by Binance with 2.29 million ETH ($ 7.3 billion).

“Guys, look who the #first holder of ETH is now!”

Check who’s # 1 ETH holder now guys! pic.twitter.com/3isDLkrv7I – Alex Svanevik ✨ (@ASvanevik) August 16, 2021

The amount of Ether blocked on Eth2 currently represents 5.7% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, according to CoinMarketCap. There are now 210,000 validators for the Eth2 network according to Beaconcha.in.

At the moment the Ether deposited on Eth2 are blocked and cannot be withdrawn from the contract until the next merger of Ethereum and the Beacon Chain, scheduled for the first half of 2022.

According to Staking Rewards, Eth2 is currently the third largest Proof-of-Stake network by capitalization, ranking behind Cardano’s $ 49 billion and Solana’s $ 27.5 billion.

Related: Staked ETH Trust Opens Ethereum Staking to Accredited Investors

The news comes shortly after an important milestone for Ethereum’s Eth2 roadmap, the integration of the London update, which took place on August 5.

The hard fork included the highly anticipated Ethereum Enhancement Proposal (EIP) 1559, which involves the burn of the basic Ethereum transaction fee.

From the moment of activation – according to Ultrasound.Money – 55,754 ETH, for a value of 177 million dollars, have been destroyed thanks to the burn of the transaction fees. With the current burn rate of 3.28 ETH per minute, more than 140,000 ETH could be burned each month if network activity remains constant.