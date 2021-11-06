Ethan Hawke: 5 cult roles

He turns 51 today Ethan Hawke, actor married to Uma Thurman and with whom she had two children: Maya And Levon. Ethan And Uma they started the relationship after acting together in “Gattaca”(1997), however, in 2005 the couple divorced. The actor born in Austin is known for acting in “The fleeting moment“(1989), in the trilogy of Richard Linklater (“Before dawn “,” Before sunset ” And “Before Midnight“), In”Training Day“(2001), in”Sinister“(2012), in”Boyhood”(2014) and in many other films. His film debut, by the way, coincides with River Phoenix in the movie “Explorers“(1985), directed by Joe Dante.

“The fleeting moment”

Impossible not to mention the magnificent work of Peter Weir which helped solidify the career of a nineteen year old Ethan Hawke, here in the shoes of Todd Anderson. The Austin actor was terrific in portraying a shy, reserved and class-loving guy John Keating (Robin Williams). Among other things, he is the first student of Keating to get on the desk and greet the professor and with the verse of Whitman “O Captain! My captain!“.

The Richard Linklater trilogy

To definitively consecrate the career of Ethan Hawke think about it Richard Linklater, starting the famous trilogy composed of “Before sunrise“(1995),”Before the sunset“(2004) and”Before Midnight” (2013). Ethan interprets Jesse, a young American boy who like his partner Céline (Julie Delpy), is not yet able to fully mature and is looking for his own path. The trilogy led Ethan Hawke to collaborate with Linklater also in other films such as “Boyhood“.

“Training Day”

Antoine Fuqua directs this adrenaline-pumping action movie he sees Denzel Washington And Ethan Hawke protagonists. The result was exceptional given the success achieved and the victory of Denzel Washington at the 2002 Oscars for Best Leading Actor. Ethan Hawke was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but that year he won the award Jim Broadbent for “Iris – A true love“(2001). The role of Ethan Hawke, initially, he had to go to Eminem but the rapper had to give up because he was too much on the set of “8 Mile“(2002). Ethan he performed excellently Jake Hoyt, a novice and theoretical policeman to whom he is joined Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington), more practical than the partner.

“Sinister”

The English site Broadbandchoices, through a scientific experiment, has decreed which is the scariest horror film of all time. The experiment consisted of gathering a panel of 50 people and putting them in a dark room with 5.1 surround sound making them see the most loved horror films in the history of cinema. The spectators wore a cadio, which recorded the heartbeats during all the time of the visions, for a total of 120 hours of scary images.

The victory went to “Sinister“, With an average 86 bpm viewers, which is 32% more than their resting frequency, which was an average of 65. In the most terrifying scenes or during the jump scare, the film hit an average peak of 131 bpm. Ethan Hawke he performed very well Ellison Oswalt, a writer specializing in true stories based on heinous crimes. He moves into a house that was the event of a family tragedy about which he is writing a book that he seems obsessed with.

“Boyhood”

With “Boyhood”The actor of Austin was nominated for a Golden Globe and Oscar 2015 for Best Supporting Actor. While he didn’t win both awards, Hawke put on a crazy performance, playing an immature father and a heavy smoker. An interesting aspect of the film is that the production lasted 12 years, from 2002 to 2014. This is precisely to tell the growth of Mason (Ellar Coltrane) and the relationship with divorced parents (Ethan Hawke And Patricia Arquette).

We wish many more years of work to Ethan Hawke, waiting to see him in “Black Phone“. This film marks the return of the couple Hawke – Derrickson after “Sinister“.

Jacky Debach

