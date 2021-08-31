Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor protagonists of the film Apple

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will be the protagonists of Raymond and Ray, a new film from Apple Studios written and directed by Rodrigo García from Albert Nobbs And In Treatment. The two stars will play two half-brothers who, at their father’s funeral, reconnect and on their struggle to overcome the sad years of childhood, the cause of their estrangement. In the first synopsis of Raymond and Ray we read: “Somehow, they still have a sense of humor and the funeral [del loro padre] it is an opportunity for them to reinvent themselves. There is anger, there is pain, there is madness, there may be love and surely there is digging the grave“. The film will be produced by the award winner Oscar Alfonso Cuarón (Rome), Bonnie Curtis (Save Private Ryan) And Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs), which they will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer they will be executive producers.

Apple, among its exclusive titles, will soon have Emancipation directed by Antoine Fuqua, Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese, Finch which will star Tom Hanks, The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDromand, Sharper And The Sky is Everywhere. For Ethan Hawke it will be a busy period: he will soon be on Disney + as the protagonist of the series Moon Knight, coming in 2022, where he will clash with the Marvel hero played by Oscar Isaac; we will see it later in horror The Black Phone, where he will return to collaborate with director Scott Derrickson after Sinister, decreed by scientific research as the scariest horror film ever. Ewan McGregor, on the other hand, will return to play the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for his Disney + series, as well as climbing Everest for a new thriller directed by Doug Liman, an adaptation of the novel The Paths of Glory, coming in January 2022.