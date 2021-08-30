Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor star of the film Raymond and Ray

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will be the protagonists of the film Raymond and Ray, an original Apple production.

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will be the protagonists of Raymond and Ray, film that will be produced for Apple Original.

Rodrigo Garcia (In Treatment) will be the author and director of the film to be produced by Alfonso Cuaron, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

At the center of the Raymond and Ray plot will be two half-brothers who lived in the shadow of a terrible father. The two protagonists played by Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, somehow, however, have kept a sense of humor and the man’s funeral becomes a chance to reinvent themselves. In the life of the two there will be anger, pain, madness, there could be love and definitely someone who was digging.

Loading... Advertisements

Apple, among its exclusive titles, will soon have Emancipation directed by Antoine Fuqua, Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese, Finch which will star Tom Hanks, The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDromand, Sharper and The Sky is Everywhere.

Ethan Hawke will soon star in The Northman and the Moon Knight series. Ewan McGregor, on the other hand, will return to the small screen with the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series produced for Disney +.