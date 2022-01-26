Ethan Hawke has spoken of his involvement in the series

Moon Knight will bring to the small screen one of the most complex characters of the comics of The House of Ideas

Moon Knight is certainly one of the most interesting serial projects of the Marvel Studios both because it involves leading actors, and because it brings, for the first time to the small screen, a truly fascinating character from the comics de The House of Ideas, a superhero who took powers directly from an Egyptian moon god and who suffers from a dissociative personality disorder. Absolutely fascinating features without forgetting that, to embody the villain of the show, there is Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Northman) who declared that he was inspired by a figure that really existed, David Koresh, head of a sect.

Just Hawke was the protagonist of a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly where he obviously talked about Moon Knight, delving into his role within the series. The artist explained in particular that he learned a lot from the show which he found very interesting and that he was initially concerned about playing an antagonist of this caliber. Here are his words.

I’ve always had this theory that when you teach an audience how to see the demon inside you, they won’t forget it for the rest of your career. Jack Nicholson can play an accountant and you’re still waiting for him to explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship with an artist, so I’ve always been nervous about it. But I realized I’m on the other side of 50 and it’s time to put a new tool in the toolbox. The bad guys could be my future. The world of comics meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was always a little worried; there’s a certain type of actor who really excels in that universe, and I’m not sure I’m one of them yet. But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he came in, he would go all in, and it’s fun to do any genre with people who are on the inside. So it just became the project, and it wasn’t an intellectual decision at all; it was like, ‘Oh, let’s do something interesting with these guys.’ And the more I learned about Moon Knight, the more excited I got, because it’s so much better than trying to create something that the audience already has a great program with.

