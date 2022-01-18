Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali leave it all behind

Ethan Hawke and the star of Industry Myha’la Herrold join the cast of Leave the World Behind reaching Julia Roberts And Mahershala Ali. A parterre de roi for the Netflix film, a thriller directed by the creator of Mr. Robot Sam Esmail who also signs the screenplay based on the novel by Rumaan Alam.

Leave the World Behind is the story of two totally alien families forced to spend a long weekend together where everything goes very badly. Tense and highly provocative, Esmail’s film revolves around the complexity of parenting, class struggle and racial discrimination, exploring our closest ties that can surprisingly transform in times of crisis.

Hawke and Roberts form one of the pairs, Herrlod and Ali, the other.

Released in October 2020, Leave the World Behind has had great critical and sales success, also thanks to the ex’s endorsement President Barack Obama, which put him on the list of his favorite novels of the year.

Ethan Hawke is tireless right now. We just saw it in the trailer for Moon Knight, will soon be the demonic killer of The Black Phone and then will have leading roles in Robert Eggers’ Viking epic The Northman and in Knives Out 2.

Herrold will be in the next A24 production Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.