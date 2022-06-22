Ethan Hawke praises Obi-Wan Kenobi and says he wants to be a part of Star Wars

A few months ago we saw the debut of Ethan Hawke in one of the most successful franchises of all time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he played the villainous Arthur Harrow in the Moon Knight series – 87%, from Disney Plus. However, his lifelong dream has not been to be part of Marvel, but of Star Wars, a franchise that also belongs to Disney, but his dream has not been fulfilled. Now, the actor returned to speak of the subject in an interview with ScreenRant.

The first time Hawke publicly asked to be a part of Star Wars was in 2014, when he appeared in an episode of the Conan O’Brien show, that was a year before the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, by JJ Abrams. Four years later, on the same show, Hawke again asked to be hired to work on some Star Wars project, regardless of whether he was hired to play a Jedi, a villain, or a Wookiee. The actor also had positive words for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, directed by Ron Howard.

Sadly, Hawke’s prayers remain unheard. He’s a die-hard Star Wars fan, and despite the recognition and popularity he enjoys, he hasn’t been called. In interview with ScreenRantthe actor from Sinister – 63% expressed appreciation for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series – 95%, which premieres its final chapter tomorrow, and spoke again of his desire to join Star Wars:

Isn’t that amazing? I mean, I ran a tough public campaign! I know, and I see all these great people in these things and I could have played that part. I guess someone up there doesn’t like me, I think they have something… what makes me feel better is that I think they have something really good in mind.

Hawke is currently promoting his new film, The Black Telephone – 95%, directed by Scott Derrickson, a filmmaker with whom the actor has collaborated in the past. Until now The Black Phone has received mostly good reviews, and will hit theaters in a couple of days.

As to Obi-Wan Kenobi, as was said before, its sixth chapter opens tomorrow, which will also be the last of the season. At the moment it is believed that this will be a miniseries and that there will be no more seasons, but the success it has had on Disney Plus could make executives change their minds.

With 45 years of existence, Star Wars is a franchise much loved by millions of people around the world, and among those millions of fans, there are many celebrities such as Ethan Hawke. In recent years we have seen well-known actors working on Lucasfilm projects, such as Simon Pegg, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Donald Glover, Rosario Dawson, Diego Luna and Felicity Jones, among others. The franchise’s current projects, which include several series for Disney Plus and movies that will be released on the big screen, offer new opportunities for actors like Hawke who have not been able to be part of Star Wars.

